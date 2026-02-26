Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Enovix in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,783,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,892. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 589,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: revenue of roughly $11.3M (+~16% YoY) and EPS that topped consensus, plus a large improvement in gross profit — evidence the business is growing and margin trends are improving. Enovix Q4 report

Q4 results beat estimates: revenue of roughly $11.3M (+~16% YoY) and EPS that topped consensus, plus a large improvement in gross profit — evidence the business is growing and margin trends are improving. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow: traders bought ~31,896 call contracts (about a 90% jump vs typical call volume), signaling some market participants are positioning for an upside move.

Unusual bullish options flow: traders bought ~31,896 call contracts (about a 90% jump vs typical call volume), signaling some market participants are positioning for an upside move. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary / earnings call highlights point to continued manufacturing ramp efforts and operational challenges — these updates give detail on timing and execution risk but also outline growth plans. Earnings call transcript

Management commentary / earnings call highlights point to continued manufacturing ramp efforts and operational challenges — these updates give detail on timing and execution risk but also outline growth plans. Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guidance ($6.5M–$7.5M) came in below street expectations (~$8.8M), increasing the risk of short-term disappointment and pressuring the stock.

Weak near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guidance ($6.5M–$7.5M) came in below street expectations (~$8.8M), increasing the risk of short-term disappointment and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut: TD Cowen lowered its target from $15 to $7.50 and moved to a “hold,” which reduces a portion of the buy-side upside narrative. TD Cowen note

Analyst price-target cut: TD Cowen lowered its target from $15 to $7.50 and moved to a “hold,” which reduces a portion of the buy-side upside narrative. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and cash concerns: cash declined materially (reported ~ $106M), total liabilities rose significantly year-over-year, and insiders have sold shares recently — factors that add financing and dilution risk over the medium term.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

