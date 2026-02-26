TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded down $9.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.85. 2,704,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Agilent Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue of $7.3B–$7.5B and expanded its “Ignite” operating‑system effort aimed at margin improvement — a constructive forward signal that supports medium‑term profit growth. Read More.

Management set FY‑2026 revenue of $7.3B–$7.5B and expanded its “Ignite” operating‑system effort aimed at margin improvement — a constructive forward signal that supports medium‑term profit growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly supportive: the recent analyst coverage shows many buy/overweight ratings and a median price target near $170, leaving upside at current levels if execution continues. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly supportive: the recent analyst coverage shows many buy/overweight ratings and a median price target near $170, leaving upside at current levels if execution continues. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent described Q1 results as largely in‑line with Street expectations and blamed U.S. snowstorms for some top‑line disruption — this helps explain the small miss but leaves mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Agilent described Q1 results as largely in‑line with Street expectations and blamed U.S. snowstorms for some top‑line disruption — this helps explain the small miss but leaves mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q1 disclosures and the slide deck/earnings call are available for investors who want to assess guidance detail and segment trends before betting on a rebound. Read More.

Company Q1 disclosures and the slide deck/earnings call are available for investors who want to assess guidance detail and segment trends before betting on a rebound. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed by $0.01 and revenue came in slightly below estimates ($1.80B vs. ~$1.81B), which triggered near‑term selling pressure as algos and traders react to the headline misses. Read More.

Q1 EPS missed by $0.01 and revenue came in slightly below estimates ($1.80B vs. ~$1.81B), which triggered near‑term selling pressure as algos and traders react to the headline misses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow and operating profit showed weakness in the quarter (cash from ops down meaningfully year‑over‑year), a red flag for investors focused on free cash generation and buyback/dividend capacity. Read More.

Operating cash flow and operating profit showed weakness in the quarter (cash from ops down meaningfully year‑over‑year), a red flag for investors focused on free cash generation and buyback/dividend capacity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Wells Fargo and Barclays cut price targets (Wells Fargo $175→$165; Barclays $165→$150) — still overweight, but the trims remove some near‑term bullish momentum and likely contributed to the stock pullback. Read More. Read More.

Analysts at Wells Fargo and Barclays cut price targets (Wells Fargo $175→$165; Barclays $165→$150) — still overweight, but the trims remove some near‑term bullish momentum and likely contributed to the stock pullback. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider sales and large institutional portfolio reductions were flagged in the quarter, which can exacerbate selling pressure or signal cautious positioning by some large holders. Read More.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.