Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 241261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Up 6.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company has a market cap of C$50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -1.24.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares. Cantex Mine Development Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

