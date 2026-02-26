Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1934 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 311,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 402.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 289,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 242,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 154,384 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 425,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 885,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 129,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

