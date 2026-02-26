Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 39,279,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 327.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after buying an additional 858,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 289,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,759,000 after acquiring an additional 185,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a $350 million share repurchase program (up to ~2.9% of shares), which supports buyback-led shareholder value and signals management thinks the shares are undervalued. RTT News: Stock Buybacks

Board authorizes a $350 million share repurchase program (up to ~2.9% of shares), which supports buyback-led shareholder value and signals management thinks the shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Product push: The company expanded its Ventura CTV ecosystem (aimed at improving transparency and CPMs for connected-TV advertising), a potential structural positive for monetization over time. Yahoo Finance: Ventura Ecosystem

Product push: The company expanded its Ventura CTV ecosystem (aimed at improving transparency and CPMs for connected-TV advertising), a potential structural positive for monetization over time. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: Revenue of ~$847M beat consensus slightly and EPS matched estimates, with revenue up ~14% Y/Y (19% ex‑political). The quarter shows continued top‑line growth but not enough to offset a weak guide. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Results

Q4 results: Revenue of ~$847M beat consensus slightly and EPS matched estimates, with revenue up ~14% Y/Y (19% ex‑political). The quarter shows continued top‑line growth but not enough to offset a weak guide. Neutral Sentiment: Emerging revenue drivers: audio is cited as a growth area alongside CTV, which could help longer‑term top‑line diversification if adoption continues. Zacks: Audio Momentum

Emerging revenue drivers: audio is cited as a growth area alongside CTV, which could help longer‑term top‑line diversification if adoption continues. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 outlook and margin caution: management guided Q1 revenue below Street expectations (guidance ~$678M vs. ~687M consensus) and cut adjusted‑EBITDA guidance substantially (reported as a roughly 50% reduction), a primary driver of the stock decline. Fool: Why TTD Dropped

Weak Q1 outlook and margin caution: management guided Q1 revenue below Street expectations (guidance ~$678M vs. ~687M consensus) and cut adjusted‑EBITDA guidance substantially (reported as a roughly 50% reduction), a primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Analysts slashed price targets and ratings after the guide — multiple firms cut targets (examples include Oppenheimer, RBC, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Truist, Needham, Rosenblatt) and some downgraded the stock to hold/sell, amplifying selling pressure. TipRanks: Analysts Cut Targets

Analysts slashed price targets and ratings after the guide — multiple firms cut targets (examples include Oppenheimer, RBC, Wells Fargo, Stifel, Truist, Needham, Rosenblatt) and some downgraded the stock to hold/sell, amplifying selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and sentiment: coverage and commentary highlight a longer‑term growth test after a steep share decline over the past year; short‑term investor focus is on whether Trade Desk can re‑accelerate revenue growth amid pressure in automotive and packaged‑goods verticals. Proactive Investors: Beats But Expects Softer Q1

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

