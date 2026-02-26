Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.16%. Whitestone REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.140 EPS.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

WSR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 160,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whitestone REIT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.