Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FWONB remained flat at $79.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation’s Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Formula One business. The Formula One Group controls the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship, packaging and selling global media rights, sponsorships, event-hosting agreements, licensing and hospitality to maximize revenue from the sport. The tracking stock structure allows investors to gain exposure specifically to Liberty’s Formula 1 assets and cash flows while remaining part of the broader Liberty Media corporate structure.

Formula 1 is a global motorsport and entertainment property that stages a world championship calendar of races across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.