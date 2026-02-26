Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 98.2% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 92 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the January 29th total of 5,022 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,154 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 178,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,456. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a specialized biopharmaceutical company best known for pioneering polyethylene glycol (PEG) technology to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties of therapeutic proteins. Founded in 1981, Enzon has leveraged its PEGylation platform to develop an array of oncology and hematology products with improved half-life and reduced immunogenicity.

The company’s flagship product, Oncaspar (pegaspargase), was originally approved for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and adult patients, highlighting Enzon’s commitment to oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.