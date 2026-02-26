Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 34,391,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,694,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $36,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 175.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: The board approved a $350 million share‑repurchase program (≈2.9% of shares outstanding), which signals management thinks the stock is undervalued and can support buyback-driven EPS support. RTT News – Buyback

The board approved a $350 million share‑repurchase program (≈2.9% of shares outstanding), which signals management thinks the stock is undervalued and can support buyback-driven EPS support. Positive Sentiment: Product/market progress: The company rolled out the Ventura Ecosystem (aimed at boosting CTV transparency and CPMs), and audio continues to show momentum as an emerging growth driver — positive for longer-term monetization of CTV/audio inventory. Yahoo Finance – Ventura Ecosystem

Product/market progress: The company rolled out the Ventura Ecosystem (aimed at boosting CTV transparency and CPMs), and audio continues to show momentum as an emerging growth driver — positive for longer-term monetization of CTV/audio inventory. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: Revenue rose ~14% to $846.8M (slightly above consensus) and EPS of $0.59 met estimates — a near-term beat but not enough to offset the weaker forward view. Company Press Release / Q4 Slides

Q4 results: Revenue rose ~14% to $846.8M (slightly above consensus) and EPS of $0.59 met estimates — a near-term beat but not enough to offset the weaker forward view. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 guidance: TTD guided Q1 revenue below Street expectations (revenue guidance ~$678M vs. consensus ~$687M) and warned of continued pressure from categories like automotive and packaged goods — the soft outlook is the primary reason shares fell today. Proactive – Beats Q4, warns on Q1

Weak Q1 guidance: TTD guided Q1 revenue below Street expectations (revenue guidance ~$678M vs. consensus ~$687M) and warned of continued pressure from categories like automotive and packaged goods — the soft outlook is the primary reason shares fell today. Negative Sentiment: Profitability guidance hit: Management said adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower (reports say roughly a 50% cut to adjusted EBITDA guidance), which amplified downside because it implies margin pressure even as revenues grow. The Motley Fool – EBITDA Guidance

Profitability guidance hit: Management said adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower (reports say roughly a 50% cut to adjusted EBITDA guidance), which amplified downside because it implies margin pressure even as revenues grow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts revising views: Multiple firms cut price targets and/or ratings after the print (examples include downgrades/target cuts reported via Benzinga, TipRanks and others), increasing sell‑side uncertainty and pressure on the stock. Benzinga – Analyst Moves

Analysts revising views: Multiple firms cut price targets and/or ratings after the print (examples include downgrades/target cuts reported via Benzinga, TipRanks and others), increasing sell‑side uncertainty and pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Heavy premarket/options selling and reports of double‑digit premarket declines reflect short‑term positioning and investor concern about whether Trade Desk can sustain high‑teens revenue growth; this magnifies volatility after the guidance miss. TipRanks – PreMarket Reaction

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

