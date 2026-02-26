Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.91 and last traded at $43.3810, with a volume of 541465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 512.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,248.50. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $340,481.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,906.51. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,433. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $196,677,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,990,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24,803.7% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,729,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,369 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,492 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

