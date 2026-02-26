Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 193484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

