iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 140,401 shares, an increase of 437.7% from the January 29th total of 26,110 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 234,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 214,312 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 130,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,882. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

