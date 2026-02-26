UBS Group Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of A stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 3,465,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,328. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY26 revenue guidance of $7.3B–$7.5B and is expanding its “Ignite” operating system to drive margin improvement, giving investors a clear growth & margin roadmap beyond the quarter. Agilent outlines $7.3B–$7.5B FY26 revenue target

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

