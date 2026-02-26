Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Down 15.7%

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 5,426,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 9,273.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.