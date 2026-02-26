Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.28 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 45395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

Trending Headlines about Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirum Pharmaceuticals this week:

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $940,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,558,370.20. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $132,621.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,712.91. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,136 shares of company stock worth $4,352,029. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.