Lithium Stocks To Research – February 26th

Sigma Lithium, Enovix, and Critical Metals are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the lithium supply chain — including exploration and mining of lithium, refining and chemical processing of lithium compounds, and manufacturers of lithium-ion battery materials. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but they also face risks from commodity price swings, project delays, and regulatory or environmental concerns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

