Short Interest in Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Drops By 100.0%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 29th total of 41,457 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 82,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 10.7%

CSTPF stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,812. Arrow Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal properties. The company’s activities center on identifying prospective exploration targets, securing land positions and carrying out systematic field evaluation programs.

Arrow Exploration advances its projects through a combination of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and targeted drilling, using modern analytical methods to delineate zones of mineralization.

