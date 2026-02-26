Short Interest in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Drops By 77.5%

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 388 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the January 29th total of 1,724 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Bancreek US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $33.91.
Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
About Bancreek US Large Cap ETF
The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.
