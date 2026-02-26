Short Interest in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Drops By 77.5%

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 388 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the January 29th total of 1,724 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancreek US Large Cap ETF

About Bancreek US Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancreek US Large Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancreek US Large Cap ETF ( NYSEARCA:BCUS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.

