Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.64, but opened at $139.16. Primoris Services shares last traded at $155.3850, with a volume of 529,752 shares trading hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Primoris Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRIM. UBS Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 6.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $281,361.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,376. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Featured Stories

