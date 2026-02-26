Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$44.50 at Bank of America

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$37.75 to C$44.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.97.

TSE HBM traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.49 and a 52 week high of C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of C$747.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

