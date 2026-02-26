Short Interest in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Rises By 186.4%

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,621 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the January 29th total of 915 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AHYB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Select High Yield ETF

About American Century Select High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHYB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in American Century Select High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

