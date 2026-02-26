Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$218.00 to C$224.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$196.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$186.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$178.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$202.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, reaching C$202.94. 662,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$187.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$121.31 and a twelve month high of C$204.57.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Bank of Montreal News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Montreal this week:

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.