Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$218.00 to C$224.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$196.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$186.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$178.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$202.33.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: BMO beat Q1 estimates — stronger-than-expected results in its U.S. business and capital‑markets trading drove revenue and earnings upside, a key reason for the positive market reaction. BMO Earnings Top Estimates on US Business, Capital Markets
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — TD Cowen’s Mario Mendonca maintained a Buy rating, citing improving profitability, U.S. growth and capital returns, which likely reinforces investor confidence. Bank of Montreal: Improving Profitability, U.S. Growth, and Capital Returns Support Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Record revenue across business segments — management highlighted broad revenue strength, which supports higher earnings power and valuation upside. BMO posts record revenue across its business segment to beat analyst earnings expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns / dividends steady — the board held the quarterly common dividend steady for Q2 2026 and a preferred class (CL B PFD 44) declared $0.426, supporting yield-focused investors. BMO Financial Group Holds Quarterly Dividend Steady for Q2 2026 BMO CL B PFD 44 declares $0.426 dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet/coverage improvement — BMO reported stronger earnings‑coverage ratios through January 2026, reducing insolvency/capital concerns and supporting creditworthiness. Bank of Montreal Strengthens Earnings Coverage Ratios Through January 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory / reporting reassurance — BMO filed a Form 6‑K and CEO/CFO certifications to reaffirm U.S. reporting compliance; reassurance but limited immediate market impact. Bank of Montreal Reaffirms U.S. Reporting Compliance With New 6-K and CEO/CFO Certifications
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor-facing content — earnings snapshots and a BMO retirement survey were published; useful for sentiment but unlikely to move the stock materially. Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot Canadians think they need to save this much money in order to retire: BMO survey
- Negative Sentiment: One-off costs and consumer stress — results included a severance charge and notes of rising consumer stress, which could temper margins or signal credit risks if trends worsen. BMO’s Q1 profits rise to $2.49B despite severance charge, rising consumer stress
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
