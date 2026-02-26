Drax Group (LON:DRX) Posts Earnings Results

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 137.70 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Drax Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.63%.

Signed a low‑carbon dispatchable CfD for Drax Power Station that will sell ~6 TWh/year with flexible reprofiling, underpinning the company’s plan to generate about GBP 3 billion of free cash flow between 2025–2031 and support earnings under the new operating regime.

charge on the Canadian pellet business, a impairment on Longview, and a BECCS impairment, with no near‑term capital commitment to Canadian expansion. Implementing a “Future Focused” cost and restructuring programme (consultation to reduce 350+ roles) targeting >GBP 150 million of structural savings by 2027, which management says is already reflected in the post‑2027 EBITDA guidance but may involve one‑off charges.

LON:DRX traded up GBX 17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 899.50. 878,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 873.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 768.20. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 534.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 937.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 750 to GBX 1,120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 to GBX 923 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 998.25.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 megawatts (MW) located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland.

