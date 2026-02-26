Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$179.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.33.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$191.95. 787,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,660. The company has a market cap of C$74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$161.33. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$106.67 and a 12-month high of C$192.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

