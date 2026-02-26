Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49, Zacks reports. Flowco had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 220.17%.

Here are the key takeaways from Flowco’s conference call:

Get Flowco alerts:

Flowco delivered a strong quarter and year — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $83.5M , full‑year Adjusted EBITDA grew ~11% vs. pro forma 2024, rental revenue topped $110M in Q4, and the company generated $63M of free cash flow while reducing leverage below pre‑August levels.

, full‑year Adjusted EBITDA grew ~11% vs. pro forma 2024, rental revenue topped $110M in Q4, and the company generated $63M of free cash flow while reducing leverage below pre‑August levels. Flowco agreed to acquire Valiant for roughly $200M (≈$170M cash + ~1.5M shares), a deal expected to add ~ $52M of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA, broaden ESP capabilities (expanding lower‑48 TAM by ~70%), and close in early March with pro forma leverage targeted below 1.0x.

for roughly $200M (≈$170M cash + ~1.5M shares), a deal expected to add ~ $52M of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA, broaden ESP capabilities (expanding lower‑48 TAM by ~70%), and close in early March with pro forma leverage targeted below 1.0x. Continued investment in the HPGL and VRU rental fleets is driving higher‑margin, recurring revenue and margin expansion — full‑year 2025 CapEx was $127M and 2026 CapEx (ex‑M&A) is guided to ~ $115M to support further rental growth.

Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $82M–$86M, the company declared a $0.08 quarterly dividend, and Flowco emphasizes using strong free cash flow and available credit capacity to fund growth and further deleveraging.

Segment margin pressure emerged in Natural Gas Technologies (a ~634 bps decline in segment EBITDA margin) due to a revenue mix shift toward lower‑margin sales, and corporate expenses are expected to rise to $18M–$20M in 2026.

Flowco Stock Performance

FLOC traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 202,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18. Flowco has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Flowco Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Flowco’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

In other Flowco news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,224,867.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,309.12. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,009 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flowco in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flowco

About Flowco

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.