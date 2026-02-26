Short Interest in Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX) Drops By 85.4%

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 29th total of 144 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:CAMX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

The Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, global equity fund. Stock selection and weighting is based on the Issuers strongest belief for long-term capital appreciation. CAMX was launched on Feb 13, 2023 and is managed by Cambiar Funds.

