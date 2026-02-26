Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.5550, with a volume of 90335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

