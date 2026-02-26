Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Qnity Electronics’ conference call:

Qnity delivered strong 2025 results with 10% organic sales growth , seventh consecutive quarter of organic growth, and adjusted pro forma operating EBITDA up 11% with a 29.5% margin, reflecting outperformance versus the market.

, seventh consecutive quarter of organic growth, and adjusted pro forma operating EBITDA up 11% with a margin, reflecting outperformance versus the market. Management issued full‑year 2026 guidance of $4.97B–$5.17B net sales, adjusted EBITDA of $1.465B–$1.575B and adjusted EPS of $3.55–$3.95 , citing AI, advanced nodes and ICS strength as key growth drivers.

net sales, adjusted EBITDA of and adjusted EPS of , citing AI, advanced nodes and ICS strength as key growth drivers. The company announced a multi‑year transformation expected to deliver ~ $100 million EBITDA run‑rate by end of 2028 but will incur ~ $140 million of one‑time costs and elevated 2026 CapEx (~9% of sales), which will compress near‑term free cash flow.

EBITDA run‑rate by end of 2028 but will incur ~ of one‑time costs and elevated 2026 CapEx (~9% of sales), which will compress near‑term free cash flow. Product innovation and design wins are accelerating — highlighted by the new Emblem CMP pad platform and POR wins across every business line — providing multi‑year visibility as wins scale into production over 2–3 years.

platform and POR wins across every business line — providing multi‑year visibility as wins scale into production over 2–3 years. Management flagged downside risk from the memory market and China exposure (~30% of sales), and said guidance is conservative to account for potential memory pricing/volume pressure.

Shares of NYSE Q traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.30. 5,418,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.62. Qnity Electronics has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Qnity Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In other news, CEO Jon D. Kemp sold 5,655 shares of Qnity Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $480,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,936.77. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Goss sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $160,677.05. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,130.95. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Q. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. New Street Research set a $110.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

