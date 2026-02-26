Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 104.50, with a volume of 912872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £800.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In related news, insider Marten Pieters bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £20,800. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD. In total, the Company has successfully raised £795 million in equity, along with a debt package that includes a €200m Eurobond with a consortium of blue-chip institutions; deploying the proceeds into six acquisitions: CRA, Hudson, Emitel, Speed Fibre, Belgian Tower Company, and DCU which together offer stable, often index-linked income, and the opportunity for growth, in line with the Company’s Buy, Build & Grow model.

