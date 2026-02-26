Bank of America Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$78.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$78.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.67.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$765.13 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
