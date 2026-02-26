NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 130541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Stock Down 2.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

About NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

The NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BTCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by investing in ETPs with exposure to bitcoin while also utilizing call option strategies. BTCI was launched on Oct 17, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Further Reading

