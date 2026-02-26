Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Desjardins raised their price target on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.45.

CJT traded up C$6.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$98.92. The company had a trading volume of 213,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,744. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$65.60 and a 1-year high of C$113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cargojet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of C$284.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

