Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.89% from the stock’s previous close.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ENOV stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Enovis has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 61.22%.The firm had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,435,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 91.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 551,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 682.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Enovis by 42.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 411,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after purchasing an additional 408,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

