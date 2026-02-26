Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$59.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELD

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.78 on Thursday, reaching C$61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 317,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$69.46. The company has a market cap of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$767.52 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Milau bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,498.46. This trade represents a 30.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.