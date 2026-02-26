D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,208,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $3,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,471,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,183,499.36. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 793,712 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $23,914,542.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,633,163 shares in the company, valued at $79,337,201.19. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,074,466 shares of company stock valued at $31,558,806 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,737,000 after buying an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,085,000 after acquiring an additional 866,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,707,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,540,000 after acquiring an additional 385,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at $80,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

