Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.15, but opened at $52.10. Xometry shares last traded at $45.9250, with a volume of 965,263 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xometry Stock Up 6.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,714,659.30. Following the sale, the president directly owned 63,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,121.10. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $986,373.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,655,955.85. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

