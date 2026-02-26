PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $68.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vega Investment Solutions grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More PROCEPT BioRobotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler kept an “overweight” rating on PRCT but cut its price target from $50 to $28 — the firm still sees upside versus the current level, which may limit downside and provide a measured positive signal to some investors. Benzinga

Piper Sandler kept an “overweight” rating on PRCT but cut its price target from $50 to $28 — the firm still sees upside versus the current level, which may limit downside and provide a measured positive signal to some investors. Neutral Sentiment: PROCEPT hosted a 2026 Investor Day outlining multi‑year strategy and financial goals; management also issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $390–$410M (slightly above consensus), which supports the company’s long‑term growth story even as short‑term metrics disappointed. Investor Day Release

PROCEPT hosted a 2026 Investor Day outlining multi‑year strategy and financial goals; management also issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $390–$410M (slightly above consensus), which supports the company’s long‑term growth story even as short‑term metrics disappointed. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed materially — EPS of ($0.53) vs. consensus ($0.32) and revenue $76.4M vs. $93.7M expected; revenue growth was positive year‑over‑year but well below forecasts, a primary driver of the selloff. Zacks Q4 Coverage

Q4 results missed materially — EPS of ($0.53) vs. consensus ($0.32) and revenue $76.4M vs. $93.7M expected; revenue growth was positive year‑over‑year but well below forecasts, a primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Management cut Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $79–$82M (vs. $93.7M consensus) — a sharp near‑term miss that amplified downside risk and drove sentiment negative. Earnings & Guidance Release

Management cut Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $79–$82M (vs. $93.7M consensus) — a sharp near‑term miss that amplified downside risk and drove sentiment negative. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions have been negative: Oppenheimer downgraded PRCT to “market perform” and Bank of America cut to “underperform” while lowering its price target to $20 — these downgrades increase selling pressure and reduce near‑term analyst support. Finviz (coverage summary)

Analyst reactions have been negative: Oppenheimer downgraded PRCT to “market perform” and Bank of America cut to “underperform” while lowering its price target to $20 — these downgrades increase selling pressure and reduce near‑term analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted the shares hit a 52‑week low after the results/guidance updates — headline risk and elevated volume magnified the decline. Benzinga 52‑Week Low

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.