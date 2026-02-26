Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 11600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. It also holds oil and gas exploration and appraisal interests in Italy. The company was formerly known as EastCoast Energy Corporation and changed its name to Orca Exploration Group Inc in April 2007.

