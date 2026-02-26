iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Short Interest Update

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,117,358 shares, an increase of 226.1% from the January 29th total of 342,670 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,292. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $1.168 dividend. This is a boost from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 139,913.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,374,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,928,000 after buying an additional 7,369,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,637,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after buying an additional 355,157 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,820,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 198,372 shares during the period.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

