TD Cowen Cuts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $45.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 1,522,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. ExlService has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,360 shares of company stock valued at $920,567. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ExlService by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 602.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 18,533.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about ExlService

Here are the key news stories impacting ExlService this week:

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.