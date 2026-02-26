TD Cowen Cuts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $45.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,360 shares of company stock valued at $920,567. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ExlService by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 602.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 18,533.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and company-issued upbeat FY‑2026 guidance — EXL reported revenue and adjusted EPS above consensus and gave FY‑26 EPS guidance (2.14–2.19) above the street, underscoring stronger near-term fundamentals. EXL Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results; Issues 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Management projects continued organic growth (9%–11%) and is expanding AI-led services — this provides a clear growth runway that investors often reward, especially given EXL’s focus on higher‑value cloud/AI offerings. ExlService expects 9%-11% organic growth in 2026 while expanding AI-led services
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves — commentary on buybacks, cloud migration and updated targets suggests management is shifting capital allocation and product mix toward higher‑margin, scalable offerings, which can support multiple expansion if executed. How The ExlService (EXLS) Story Is Shifting With New Targets Buybacks And Cloud Moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target lowered by Stifel — PT cut from $54 to $46, though the firm kept a Buy rating; that narrows some upside expectations but still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Exlservice (EXLS) PT Lowered to $46 at Stifel, Buy Rating Reiterated
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold ~1,197 shares; while modest in size, insider selling can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/momentum risk — the shares remain below their 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can limit near‑term upside as technical investors wait for a sustained trend reversal.
ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.
