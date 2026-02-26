Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.85 and last traded at $85.8910. 965,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 830,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $665.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

