TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.26.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,017,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,785. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $120.10 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the sale, the director owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

