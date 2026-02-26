Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jennifer Michaelson Sells 1,752 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $24,510.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,347.75. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,601 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $52,106.47.

On Friday, February 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,742 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $165,327.36.

On Thursday, February 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 416 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $5,004.48.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $49,200.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,345 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $13,463.45.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,898 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $28,023.66.

On Monday, December 15th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 995 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,840.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,148 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $26,592.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 298,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,483. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $838.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest shows 0 shares outstanding as of Feb. 25 — if accurate, near-zero short interest reduces potential forced selling from shorts and can cap downside pressure. Read More.

Reported short interest shows 0 shares outstanding as of Feb. 25 — if accurate, near-zero short interest reduces potential forced selling from shorts and can cap downside pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on balance: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a long-run average price target substantially above the current quote, while a few shops have trimmed ratings recently — this creates both upside narrative and dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on balance: consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a long-run average price target substantially above the current quote, while a few shops have trimmed ratings recently — this creates both upside narrative and dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk-on flows may be softer (noted crypto weakness), which can pressure small/biotech names generally but is not company-specific. Read More.

Macro risk-on flows may be softer (noted crypto weakness), which can pressure small/biotech names generally but is not company-specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization. Read More.

CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other senior insiders also sold on Feb. 24: Jeffrey Alan Jones (4,582 shares) and Jacquelyn L. Sumer (3,601 shares) at the same ~$14.47 price — these coordinated/clustered sales amplify perception of insider cashing out. Read More. • Read More.

Other senior insiders also sold on Feb. 24: Jeffrey Alan Jones (4,582 shares) and Jacquelyn L. Sumer (3,601 shares) at the same ~$14.47 price — these coordinated/clustered sales amplify perception of insider cashing out. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director/executive Jennifer Michaelson executed two recent sales (3,601 shares at $14.47 on Feb. 24 and 1,752 shares at $13.99 on Feb. 23), further trimming insider holdings. Read More.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

