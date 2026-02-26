SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 603,822 shares, a growth of 233.6% from the January 29th total of 180,995 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.38. 56,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $108.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

