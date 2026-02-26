iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Short Interest Up 216.9% in February

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,482 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the January 29th total of 5,516 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $110.69. 55,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

