Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 324,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 73,223 shares.The stock last traded at $51.73 and had previously closed at $51.39.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $649.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,506,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,970,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,162,000 after buying an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 290,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 228,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.