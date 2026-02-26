Morgan Stanley Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $245.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.61.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $169.63. 11,777,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,437. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,687.96. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $17,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Copos Capital S.a r.l. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and AI-led demand — Snowflake reported FQ4 product revenue of $1.28B (≈30% YoY), beat revenue and EPS estimates, and management guided FY27 product revenue growth and RPO strength driven by enterprise AI adoption. This is the main catalyst for the intraday rally. Earnings press release

Q4 beat and AI-led demand — Snowflake reported FQ4 product revenue of $1.28B (≈30% YoY), beat revenue and EPS estimates, and management guided FY27 product revenue growth and RPO strength driven by enterprise AI adoption. This is the main catalyst for the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy/raise support — Some firms reaffirmed or raised bullish calls after the print (e.g., Monness Crespi raised its target; Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy), giving the upside narrative more weight. Analyst notes

Analyst buy/raise support — Some firms reaffirmed or raised bullish calls after the print (e.g., Monness Crespi raised its target; Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy), giving the upside narrative more weight. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street trims targets but keeps conviction — Several boutiques trimmed targets (TD Cowen to $255, DA Davidson to $250, Truist to $240, Piper Sandler to $230) yet kept buy/overweight stances; this narrows upside expectations without flipping the bull case. Analyst target changes

Wall Street trims targets but keeps conviction — Several boutiques trimmed targets (TD Cowen to $255, DA Davidson to $250, Truist to $240, Piper Sandler to $230) yet kept buy/overweight stances; this narrows upside expectations without flipping the bull case. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat note on positioning — Coverage pieces argue the sell-off has been overdone and institutional accumulation plus Snowflake’s centrality to AI/data workflows support a medium-term recovery thesis. MarketBeat analysis

MarketBeat note on positioning — Coverage pieces argue the sell-off has been overdone and institutional accumulation plus Snowflake’s centrality to AI/data workflows support a medium-term recovery thesis. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts that reduce margin for error — Some firms cut targets and/or moved to market/equal weight (Sanford Bernstein to Market Perform at $195; Barclays to Equal Weight at $192), which can pressure sentiment if guidance disappoints later. Analyst downgrades

Price-target cuts that reduce margin for error — Some firms cut targets and/or moved to market/equal weight (Sanford Bernstein to Market Perform at $195; Barclays to Equal Weight at $192), which can pressure sentiment if guidance disappoints later. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class-action filings and law-firm alerts — Several firms (Portnoy, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, others) have announced suits or filing deadlines tied to prior disclosures; legal overhangs elevate risk and can weigh on multiple-horizon buyers. Portnoy class action

Multiple class-action filings and law-firm alerts — Several firms (Portnoy, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, others) have announced suits or filing deadlines tied to prior disclosures; legal overhangs elevate risk and can weigh on multiple-horizon buyers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed margin signs — Reporting highlights significant insider sales and ongoing operating losses/narrowed but still negative margins; those factors can limit investor appetite until sustained profitability trends appear. QuiverQuant summary

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

