IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 85.84%.The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 69,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 44.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,423,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 577,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 504,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 337,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 162,913 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

