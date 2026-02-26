Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 245346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 138.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

