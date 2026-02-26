Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Wolverine World Wide’s conference call:

Saucony delivered a record year (Q4 +24%) and the company expects it to grow in the low‑to‑mid teens in 2026, led by the strong debut of the Endorphin Azura (demand ahead of forecast), core‑franchise refreshes, and the brand’s largest annual marketing investment.

Wolverine reported FY2025 revenue of $1.874B (+7%) and adjusted EPS of $1.35 (up 53%), with ~300 bps gross‑margin expansion and $126M operating free cash flow that reduced net debt by $81M to $415M .

Management flagged material trade‑policy headwinds for 2026 — an estimated unmitigated tariff impact of ~$60M (roughly +$50M vs. 2025) that contributes to guidance for gross margin of ~46% (down ~130 bps); the company plans pricing, cost and mix mitigation but expects tariff effects to become more pronounced later in the year.

WWW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.36. 1,016,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,059. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

